I’m monitoring all of you and will summon you to God – Osofo Kyiri Abosom warn critics of his broken marriage

Founder and Overseer of the Live Assembly Worship Center, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, famously known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has warned his critics of his broken marriage.

The pastor cum politician recently explained his breakup with his wife, Miss Princess Nyarko, a gospel singer.

In a viral video, the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) founder disclosed that his wife left about a year ago for having a daughter with another woman.

"My wife has left, and for over a year now, we do not see her in church. She says she has a problem with me having a daughter outside of our marriage. She has sued me, but the court said since we did not marry there, they cannot handle it," he revealed.

He continued, "She has sued me in several courts, claiming my properties. She also wants to take custody of the children. She asked the court to sack all my maids, so I've sacked them. When you meet your gossiping friends and they complain about your pastor's wife, tell them they are no longer married."

To his church members, he said, "You are here because of me and not because of my marriage. Stop gossiping and focus on why you came here. When God called me, my wife wasn't part of the call, and the power given to me is from God and not my wife. God called me, and I'm doing my work. If she says she is leaving, she can leave. There are a number of beautiful ladies here, and if I need your support, I will let you come and help me."

Following this, his wife, in an audio recording shared by the GHpage entertainment portal, claimed the Live Assembly Worship Center Overseer has been sleeping with all his housemaids.

Reacting to the issue of her husband having a child out of wedlock, she noted that it couldn’t be possible because her husband has low sperm count.

She explained that their two children are all not theirs naturally, indicating that the first was adopted and the second, who are twins, were gotten through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Following this, many Ghanaians have begun to doubt the credibility of the man of God.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has told members of Kyiri Abosom’s church to run for their lives because their spiritual leader is fake.

In a recent video, the aspiring president warned critics saying, "You can say whatever you want; it’s there waiting for you. I will strike at the right time; I’m monitoring a lot of people, and afterwards, I shall take it before the Lord so we can see what God can do within the shortest time. And if it gets to you, they shall bring you back to me."