"Akufo-Addo has not disappointed Gomoa Central, NPP government is rather a blessing to us" — MP

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central who doubles as Deputy Minister for Interior, Hon Naana Eyiah has stated emphatically that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government has been a blessing to Gomoa Central Constituency.

According to her, claims that the NPP government has disappointed the constituency are false.

She has therefore outlined a number of development projects the NPP Government has undertaken in her constituency describing them as unprecedented in history of the constituency just to shame critics.

She noted that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government has provided several projects to every single community in the Gomoa Central Constituency with more coming.

Interacting with Newsmen at Gomoa Ekwamkrom recently, the Member of Parliament noted that aside Central government projects, she in collaboration with the Gomoa Central District Assembly led by the DCE, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo has supported self-help projects dotted across the constituency.

"From Gomoa Mpota, through to Asebu Pomadze, Chapess, Oguaakrom-Nyakuadze, Awombrew, Nsuem, Abonyi, Abaasa, Osamkrom, Mangoase, Brofoyedur, Jukwa and Ekwamkrom, one can count a number of development projects in different categories.

"Gomoa Aboso, Benso, Ekroful, Akropong, Beseadze, Achiase, Dahom, Afransi, Akwamu, Kwameadwer, Gomoa Ofaso, Obuasi, Gyaman, Gomoa Esikuma and Gomoa Lome. All these communities have equally benefited from NPP Government's infrastructure development from health to education.

"Am saying this because all the projects were provided upon a request from the people. We don't provide for providing sake only to become a white elephant, because it is not the preference of the people. We listen to their needs and provide them accordingly.

"I mentioned the communities because the projects are there for everyone to see and testify to the fact that they really exist in the constituency. As I speak, every CHIPS Compound in the Constituency is fully equipped with the needed medical equipment and logistics for the health workers to work efficiently. Similarly, every classroom block in the constituency has been fully furnished with dual desks, teachers' tables and chairs, office, store and staff common room to create a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning."

She continued, "For the first time in history, Gomoa Central can boast of a Girl's Model School. This has enhanced girld-child education. Most of our schools have ICT centers with enough computers. Our main challenge is the road network which is in a deplorable state. They have been awarded on contract but the contractors have not lived up to expectations. From Gomoa Dahom to Achiase, Lome to Gomoa Nduem, Nsuem to Awombrew and Ayensuadze to Abaasa is becoming an eyesore in the constituency.

"I have made several appeals to Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako Atta to compel the contractors to come to site or terminate their contracts."

Hon Naana Eyiah stated that apart from development projects, most of the youth in the Constituency have been employed through the Youth Employment Scheme, Prison Service, Fire Service, Ghana Army, Police Service, National Health Insurance Scheme and others to make life better for themselves and family thereby reducing the level of poverty in the constituency.

"We have established market centers at Gomoa Afransi and Aboso to boost the local economy. I have supported apprenticeship programmes in the constituency with machines and tools needed to work efficiently. They include sewing machines, hairdryers and many more to cushion them as they aspire to improve their talents and career.

"I have been able to provide drivers' licences to over 200 youth who are in driving business. Our farmers, teachers, the aged among others have benefited immensely from the government," she stressed.

The District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo added to the tall list of development projects being executed by President Akufo Addo-led NPP government in the District.

He mentioned the ongoing construction of a District Hospital popularly known as 'Agenda 111' at Gomoa Afransi, the completion of a polyclinic with doctor's bungalow at Gomoa Abonyi and the completion of the District Magistrate Court at Gomoa Afransi.

The Gomoa Central Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Philemon Darko debunked the falsehood being peddled by some members of the NDC that the NPP government has disappointed the people of the constituency.

"I say on authority that no government has performed better than the NPP government since independence in Gomoa Central constituency.

"Every sector of the economy has benefited from the Central government through the instrumentality of our workaholic Member of Parliament, Hon Naana Eyiah and our DCE, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the physical evidence are there for all to see.

"Whoever thought places like Kwameadwer, Mangoase, Nsuem and Esikuma will get CHPS Compound to offer quick healthcare delivery to the people? But we have provided them. We had only one Community Day Senior High School at Gomoa Gyaman before NPP came to power. Today, two additional Senior High Schools have been added to make it three. The Ogyedom Senior High and Technical School and SDA Senior High School at Gomoa Jukwa are offering quality education to students in Gomoa Central and beyond."