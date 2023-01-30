Come back to NPP – Paul Adom-Otchere ridicules Haruna Iddrisu over minority reshuffle

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of 'Good Evening Ghana' show on Accra-based Metro TV has ridiculed the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu over his removal from office.

He said the elephant fraternity is eager to welcome the Tamale South legislator to the party due to the unfair treatment he has suffered at the hands of the NDC.

Speaking on his show, the controversial show host claimed to have received calls from NPP bigwigs who are waiting for their 'prodigal son' Haruna Iddrisu to return to the party that groomed him.

“Some NPP supporters called me as I was coming into the studio and guess what they said. They said 'Haruna Iddrisu has been removed as minority leader, tell him to come back to us.'

"They said 'Paul didn't you know that Haruna Iddrisu was with the NPP before he joined the NDC? He was with the NPP before Mohammed Chambers took him to the NDC,'" he said.

On Tuesday, January 24, the opposition party informed the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin in an official letter about some changes in its leadership in Parliament.

In the letter, the ranking member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson took over from Mr. Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.

The Minority Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has also been replaced with Mr. Kwame Agbodza.

The matter has caused division among the NDC MPs in Parliament, with majority of the members petitioning the party to reverse the decision of Asiedu Nketia's leadership.