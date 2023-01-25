Nigerian Governorship aspirant dies a month to elections

Prof. Uche Ikonne, former PDP Abia state governorship aspirant

25.01.2023 LISTEN

The people of Abia State and the entire Nigeria have been hit with bad news.

An aspirant in the governorship race of Abia State on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Uche Ikonne has died after a brief illness.

The sad news was broken by his son, Chikezie Uche-Ikonne, via a statement on Wednesday, January 25.

"I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof. Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, January 25, 2023, by 4 am after a brief illness," the statement said.

It adds, "He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago, leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover from."

"Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family," it concludes.

Meanwhile, the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be going to the polls to elect new leaders to govern the nation on February 25, exactly one month from today, Wednesday, January 25.