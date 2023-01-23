We need our money – WAEC examiners

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) examiners who marked the recent Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have not been paid for their work.

This was disclosed by one of the WAEC examiners, Kwame Nsiah, demanding payment for the work done by the examiners recently.

According to Mr Nsiah, “Teachers from different schools from different parts of the country are outsourced to mark examination papers for WAEC. Marking started 25th of Nov. with coordination and marking ended 14th of December.

“The policy has always been that, once closing date is given, all scripts are taken no matter where you are.”

The examiner noted in a statement that: “It takes approximately two weeks to mark examination papers after which payment is immediately done.”

He said: “Payment should have been done two weeks before end of Christmas.”

He indicated that the non-payment may be a contributing factor to why the results have not been yet released.

“We need our money,” the examiner added.

The results for the 2022 BECE is yet to be released, the WAEC has said.

The Council has, therefore, urged students awaiting results and the general public to ignore rumours circulating on social media, that the results have already been released.

“The Council urges the public to disregard all information circulating on social media indicating that the results have been released, among others,” a statement issued by the council noted.

According to WAEC, “the target date for the release of results for the BECE for both School and Private Candidates, 2022 is Wednesday, 25th January 2023.”

