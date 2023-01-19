Opportunities in Senior High Schools are now boundless – Education Minister

19.01.2023 LISTEN

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has indicated that despite challenges in the sector, government has ensured that there are endless opportunities in Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country.

Often when criticising the Free SHS policy, people tend to cite challenges in the area of infrastructure and the scarcity of food.

Speaking at the University of Ghana’s 74th Annual New Year School on Wednesday, January 18, Dr. Yaw Adutwum stressed that anyone who does not appreciate the efforts of government in the education sector is not being honest.

According to him, his Ministry will any day reject claims that little has been done in the area of the provision of learning materials for various schools in the country.

The Minister said through various moves, government has committed resources to improve education.

Citing investments in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Dr. Yaw Adutwum emphasised that opportunities in schools are now boundless.

“The new science labs we are building at Wesley Girls, at St James, at St Louis at various schools across the country, you haven’t seen it? So invariably we hear people say there are so many problems but the opportunities are boundless,” the Education Minister said.

Dr. Adutwum added, “Great things are happening across the length and breadth of this country so those of us who are having your children (admitted to SHS) they are going to walk into science labs that they have never seen before.”

At the event, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also disclosed that government is in the process of providing all Senior High School students with tablets that will come with installed textbooks and past questions to improve learning.