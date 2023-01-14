Buipewura Jinapor donates food items, bull to military detachment in Damongo

The Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor 11 has donated some food items and a bull to the 155 Military Armoured Regiment Camp in Damongo, the Savannah Regional capital.

This, the traditional ruler said was in recognition of the contribution of the military detachment and indeed,all security agencies in ensuring peace and tranquility in the area.

The Secretary to the Buipe Traditional Area, Neripewura Abubakari Kipson Panfia I, who made the presentation on behalf of Buipewura said the donation was in support of this year's celebration of the West Africa Security Services Association (WASSA).

The WASSA he noted, was an annual celebration by the security services to promote peace within the services, adding that, Buipewura takes keen interest in such an important function geared at the general peace and welfare of society.

The donation included; a bull, bags of rice and assorted drinks to the command to aid in their preparations towards WASSA 2023, which was held on Saturday, 14th January, 2023.

Neripewura Panfia I reiterated Buipewura Jinapor's commitment to building strong bonds between the security services and the traditional authorities.

He assured that the traditional leader was ready to assist in promoting and maintaining the longstanding peace enjoyed in the region together with the security and other important stakeholders, stressing that, "without peace, there won't be development".

Buipewura Jinapor II assured the command of his continuous readiness and unflinching support to the security to help them contribute to keeping peace in the area.

Receiving the items on behalf of the command, Lt. Adomako-Manu, the Adjutant of the Command, expressed gratitude to Buipewura Jinapor II on behalf of the service men and women in the region.

He added that the command appreciates the chief for the gift because the notice given to the traditional authorities was a short one.

"We appreciate this so much although the notice to him was a short one, he still honored us. We are so happy for this recognition," he stated.

The Buipewura Jinapor II delegation included: Neripewura Panfia I, Kunshiwura, Koryapewura and Mr Tahiru.