I will build a superstructure foundation that will bring prosperity to our nation – Alan

Presidential aspirant, Alan Kyeremateng has announced his ambition to lead the NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) as its flagbearer to become the next President of the Republic of Ghana.

Announcing his vision in a live broadcast on Tuesday, January 10, he said he plans to build a solid foundation that will ensure Ghana prospers when he becomes President.

“My vision is to build a superstructure on this foundation that will bring prosperity to our nation,” Alan Kyeremateng stressed when declaring his intention to contest the presidential primaries of the NPP.

According to him, there is no doubt that the President Akufo-Addo government showed strong leadership in the last six years through initiatives such as Free SHS, the One District One Factory (1D1F) Initiative, the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, the Agenda 111 project and the COVID-19 Response initiatives.

He said that for the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, Ghana would have seen tremendous development and progress.

In the midst of talks with the International Monetary Fund, Alan Kyerematen is confident that confidence will be restored in the Ghanaian economy for it to return to the path of growth and development.

“In spite of all of the above however, it is an undeniable fact that the combined effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war has stampeded our country into a crisis of unprecedent proportions, with its negative impacts on the economy, on businesses, and on our social lives.

“I have no doubt that the anticipated International Monetary Fund (IMF) Support Package will restore confidence in our economy, and bring it back to the pre-COVID levels,” Alan Kyerematen stressed.

Before announcing his presidential ambition, Alan Kyerematen resigned as Minister of Trade and Industry.

The decision is to allow him to focus all his efforts on preparing the grounds for the battle that lies ahead.