47 African nationals repatriated for engaging in illegal network market — GIS

05.01.2023

Ghana Immigration Service (GHS), has repatriated 47 African nationals for allegedly engaging in illegal Network Market (QNET).

This was captured in a statement following reports by the Ghanaian Times newspaper about a blame game between the Ghana Police Service and the Immigration Service concerning the whereabouts of the nationals in question.

In the statement, the Ghana Immigration Service explained that, they’ve been all repatriated to their various home countries on September 26, 27 and 29, 2022, respectively.

“Twenty-seven (27) African nationals were arrested at Ekyem and Akokoamong, near the Ejisu in the Ashanti Region by the Ejisu Municipal Immigration Command on 25th September 2022, for allegedly engaging in illegal Network Market (QNET) and were subsequently referred to the Ashanti Regional Command for further actions. They were repatriated to their various home countries on 26th and 27th September 2022.”

“Twenty (20) African Nationals were also arrested at Achiase, near Ejisu, by the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ashanti Regional Police Command. They were repatriated to their various home countries on 29th September 2022″.

Read below the Comptroller-General’s statement

THE COMPTROLLER-GENERAL GHANA IMMIGRATION SERVICE ACCRA ATTN: DEPUTY COMPTROLLER-GENERAL/OPS REPORT ON ARREST AND REPATRIATION OF FORTY-SEVEN (47) AFRICAN NATIONALS

Below is the break down;

DATE NATIONALITY NO OF EXPATRIATES REPATRIATION THROUGH 26TH SEPT. 2022 BURKINABES 6 HAMILE 26TH SEPT. 2022 SENEGALESE 5 HAMILE 27TH SEPT. 2022 CAMEROONIANS 16 AFLAO 29TH SEPT. 2022 CAMEROONIANS 17 AFLAO 29TH SEPT. 2022 CHADIANS 2 AFLAO 29TH SEPT.2022 CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC 1 AFALO TOTAL 47

Submitted for your attention, Sir. SIGNED CHARLES YAW BEDIAKO (DCOI) REGIONAL COMMANDER

-citinewsroom