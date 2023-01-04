AFA-Alan For All: A clarion call of all NPP grassroots for victory 2024

Over the last six (6) years Ghanaians have come to taste the great benefits of practical economics for all; industrialization.

Under the excellent leadership of Alan Kyerematen, Ghana has seen the rise of factories and world-class assembly plants that seek to create jobs and cash for all.

The candidature of Alan Kyerematen is the reflection of what the NPP grassroots deserve and ordinary Ghanaians are yearning for.

He remains the only candidate who can satisfy their two (2) most pressing needs; jobs and cash.

The NPP needs to elect a candidate that will suit this market demand to stand any chance of victory against the NDC in 2024.

CANDIDATE OF JOBS FOR ALL NOT A FEW/CABAL :

Alan Kyerematen's message of jobs and cash for all is a message that seeks to bring every grassroots member of NPP on board to win in 2024.

His mantra of job creation seeks to satisfy the grassroots and ordinary Ghanaian's demand for mass jobs and wealth/cash for all and not for a few or a cabal.

CANDIDATE OF CASH FOR ALL NOT A FEW/CABAL:

The grassroots candidate of Alan Kyerematen seeks to create an industrial flow of activities whose outcome is wealth creation for all (grassroots of NPP and Ghanaians).

CONCLUSION:

It’s without a doubt that Alan Kyerematen remains the grassroots candidate for all Ghanaians.

Ghana stands ready to embrace this industry leader, who plants factories for all, creates jobs for all, and creates wealth/cash for all.

“AFA” - Alan For All remains a clarion call for the best of the lot to be elected as Flagbearer to help the NPP win in 2024.