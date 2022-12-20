Beatrice Senadju crowned Journalist of the year 2022

Multiple Award-Winning Broadcast Journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Beatrice Senadju has been adjudged Journalist of the Year 2022 in Ghana.

She received this prestigious award at the just-ended Ghana Leadership Awards 2022, held in Accra on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The Ghana Order of Merit was also conferred on her for her contributions to national development over the years, highlighting the plights of the underprivileged and marginalized in society.

In an interview, Miss Beatrice Senadju dedicated the Award And The Ghana Order Of Merit Citation to the management and staff of GBC, the marginalized, vulnerable, and underreported population across the country.

"I thank the Almighty God for His immense blessings and honour upon my life this year because there is nothing, I have that wasn't given to me by God. I always say, we can make a difference in society by being the change we want to see. As Journalists, we must learn to put the interest of our citizens and country first through our reportage. We need to be intentional about the development of our nation and that entails our commitment, professionalism, grit and hard work," she said.

Miss Beatrice Senadju is celebrated for her outstanding individual performance over the years in the media landscape, touching lives and transforming communities through her documentaries.

As the year is gradually coming to an end, miss Senadju called on colleague journalists to keep being the voice of the voiceless in society. "It is time we delve deeper into impactful and development journalism. I believe it will go a long way to restore hope and bring about great development in all sectors of the economy. "

Other deserving awardees included Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), 2024 Presidential hopeful and Seth Kwame Boateng of Multimedia group.

Beatrice Senadju is a budding journalist making a lot of impact in the media landscape in Ghana and around the world. Prior to this recognition, she had received several awards including the Journalist of the Year Award in Disability Reporting 2022 by the US Embassy (Ghana) and Young Africa Media Centre, the Best Domestic Tourism Reporter in the recently held 26th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards and the Best Multimedia Journalist 2022 by Merck Media Recognition Awards issued by Merck Foundation, Germany.

The Ghana Leadership Awards is an annual event organized to reward individuals who have contributed to the development of the nation, Ghana, through hard work, professionalism and integrity. It also acknowledges and celebrates outstanding and exemplary leaders in business, education, media, arts and security locally and worldwide.