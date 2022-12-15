Dr. Wodomdedzi Foli honoured for hole in developing Ghana's first Corporate Governance Code

Dr. Rejoice Wodomdedzi Foli, a Project Management Consultant has been awarded by the Institute of Directors Ghana for her meritorious contributions towards helping Ghana develop its maiden National Corporate Governance Code(NCGC).

She received the special recognition and award on Tuesday, 13th December, 2022 for her experience as a project management consultant in leading the project team within tight timelines to deliver this NCGC for Ghana.

The Project Management Consultant was appreciated for her dynamism, dedication and voluntary support in deploying the first-ever National Corporate Governance Code for Ghana.

The National Corporate Governance Code for Ghana was launched by the Governor of the Bank Of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Kwamina Yedu Addison in collaboration with other stakeholders and the Institute of Directors Ghana at Kempinski, Wednesday 13th December 2022.

The NCG-CODE for Ghana seeks to serve as a unified National Corporate Governance reference for good governance by both public and private sector actors and institutions to promote a high level of sound corporate governance in the country.

It's a consolidation of all sector codes which aims to serve as a single guide for all sectors including the informal sector, SMEs and MSMEs for the promotion of economic growth.

The National Corporate Governance Code which was expected to be ready by November this year is a project being led by the IoD-Ghana, the Bank of Ghana, State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the Ghana Bar Association, among others.

Chairman of the African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) and President of the ID-Ghana, Rockson Dogbegah also commended all stakeholders who played vital roles in the development of the code.