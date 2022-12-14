Dagomba chief of Tamale Technical University console families, students over death of two colleagues

14.12.2022 LISTEN

Two students at the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) on industrial attachment died in a gory accident on the Salaga-Tamale Road on 8th December, 2022.

The victims, Alhassan Abdul Rashid and Iddrisu Abdul Latif were level 100 students from the Civil Engineering Department.

The cause of the accident has not been established though, but information gathered revealed that they were returning to Tamale with a pickup belonging to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

They were said to be undertaking their industrial attachment at GWCL.

The vehicle has been damaged beyond repair, and their remains have since been buried in accordance with Islamic customs in their respective communities.

The driver of the vehicle also died in the accident.

The Dagomba Chief of the University and the founder of Dagbon Advocacy Network, Naa Nurudeen on behalf of his palace has extended his deepest condolence to the families of the deceased persons, praying for Allah's everlasting mercy unto the departed souls.

“It has come to the attention of my palace (DASA) about the sudden and painful death of our colleagues through road accident on the Salaga road, As believers, we have nothing to say than to surrender to the almighty Allah, we're pained and never wish this to happen to young and determine colleagues,

"The entire membership of DASA extended our condolences to the bereaved families, may Allah have mercy on the departed souls, ameeen,” he bemoaned in a brief statement.

