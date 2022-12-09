The cedi will be stronger, market will react more positively if Akufo-Addo sacks Ofori-Atta — Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah insists Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta must resign or be sacked from office.

He said the minister’s exit from the country’s economic affairs will help bring stability to the local currency, the cedi.

He reacted to Gabby Otchere-Darko’s assertion about how the swift approval of the 2023 budget statement and economic policy plan will affect the market positively.

Gabby, in a post on Friday, December 9, commended the parliament for its action, claiming that aside from the debt restructuring program, the parliament's action is a positive step to bringing the economy back to life.

“Besides debt restructuring, we can't rule out the positive impact of the quick decision by Parliament to pass the budget on the strengthening of the cedi.

“The market reacts well to predictability, certainty, and decisiveness. This attitude of Parliament to the crisis is commendable!" Gabby’s tweet reads.

In reaction, the media freedom advocate disagrees in a tweet but said that would be more achievable without the embattled finance minister at the helm.

“True. And in fact, the market will react even more positive and the cedi will get even stronger if your cousin does the right thing by sacking the finance minister for all the economic mess," Mr. Braimah wrote.