Censure Motion: Majority’s walkout shows how selfish, unpatriotic NPP MPs are — Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak

09.12.2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has taken a swipe at the Minority in Parliament for staging a walkout during voting on the Censure Motion.

All New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs stormed out of Parliament on Thursday, December 8, in order not to partake in the secret voting to avoid surprises from some of its members who want to have Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta removed.

Although all 136 Minority MPs voted in favour of the Censure Motion against the Finance Minister, it was not enough to satisfy to two-third requirement.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Dr. Clement Apaak described the walkout by the majority as selfish and unpatriotic.

“The rather selfish and unpatriotic decision by the NPP in Parliament to walkout out, rather than join us to vote to remove Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, we all say must go, is the end of consensus in Parliament as far as I’m concerned.

“The same NPP MPs who said they wanted Ken Ofori-Atta gone, walked out before the vote to censure Ken Ofori-Atta. By their walkout, our 136 votes fell short. Ghanaians now know those keeping Ken Ofori-Atta in office, NPP MPs,” a disappointed Dr. Clement Apaak said in a Tweet.

For Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, the move by the Majority will cause Ghana a lot.

“If they had not walked out and honoured their earlier promise they would have been saving this country because Mr. Speaker where we are the country is on life support. What we have done is to give it some oxygen for the next few days. That may not be enough for the unknown world.

“For the Majority walkout we leave them to the Ghanaian people who stood strong with them in their times of hardships and in their times of need that they abandoned them because they simply don’t care,” Haruna Iddrisu said.

Although over 90 Majority MPs agree Finance Minister Ofori-Atta must go, they did not support the Minority because they are not in favour of the Censure Motion approach.