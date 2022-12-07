Winkogo Primary School past students refurbish alma mater

PAST students of the Winkogo Primary School in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region have refurbished the school block to enhance teaching and learning.

The past students handed over the refurbished facility to the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Tuesday, November 29 at a ceremony graced by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Talensi District Assembly, Thomas Duanab Wuni Pearson, the District Director of Education, Christiana Azure Ayinzoya, a representative of the Chief of Winkogo, Naba Moses Aganzua, and the Assemblyman of Winkogo and Secretary of the association, Edward Azuah Akolgo.

The past students contributed cash and building materials to reroof the more than six decade old block, connect electricity and replace all doors and windows to the classrooms.

They also donated 150 metal mono-furniture for students, six sets of tables and chairs to teachers and maker boards for six classrooms.

It is the first renovation of the school after it was opened to students around 1955.

Commendation

The Talensi DCE commended the Winkogo community and the past students for the gesture and urged other communities to take a cue from the exercise.

He advised the teachers to let the gesture motivate them to improve upon teaching and learning for the benefit of the district.

For her part, the District Director of Education said the exercise showed that education was a shared responsibility, involving the government, parents and teachers.

He advised the community and the past students to maintain the cordial relationship to help improve education in the area.

Impact on studies

The Secretary of the Winkogo Primary School Past Students Association nd Assemblyman of the community said at the ceremony that the group was hopeful that the benevolent gesture would help encourage teaching and learning.

Mr Akolgo said the old students started the renovation exercise around 2019 after realising the deplorable nature of their alma mater.

He said some of the buildings were visibly weak while the roof leaked badly.

He stated that the situation posed a threat to students and teachers, resulting in persistent declines in student enrolments and the quality of academic work.

Concerned about the predicament of the school, Mr Akolgo said the association sought the permission of the GES in the district to solicit support to help give a facelift to their alma mater to improve academic work.

ICT

The Secretary said the response was positive, leading to the complete renovation of the school block.

He commended the past students for their contributions and the Winkogo community members for volunteering labour to help make the school block habitable and friendly for learning and teaching.

Mr Akolgo was hopeful that the extension of electricity to the classroom blocks would help to boost the teaching of information, communication and technology (ICT) and other subjects that require electric power.

Vocational school

On behalf of the past students, he also appealed to the GES to provide security to the school to ensure the safety of property, instill a strong maintenance culture and whip up teaching and learning to improve standards.

He further appealed to the DCE and the GES to complete an abandoned ICT and a library project in the community to facilitate learning as well as open a vocational/technical school in the community to tap the immerse potential of the youth.

The Winkogo Primary School has served thousands of students from the community and adjoining areas, including Pusu-Namongo and Gorogo in the Talensi District and Gambibgo in the Bolgatanga East District Assembly.