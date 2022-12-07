Minority will vote against government’s proposed obnoxious 2.5% VAT increment – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed that it is not joking when it says it will reject the 2.5% increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) as proposed by government.

This is contained in a statement to clarify that the entire principles of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy have been approved.

Parliament on Tuesday, December 6, voted to approve the first stage of the budget presented to the house by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on November 24.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, following the first phase of the approval of the budget, the Minority is now keen on voting to reject the proposed 2.5% VAT.

“Respectfully, folks need to understand the Budget Approval Process. It’s a process of 4 stages and not 1 event.

“What took place yesterday was just the conclusion of debate and approval of the policy.

“We shall then move into the 3rd stage to consider the revenue bills. This is where government’s proposed obnoxious 2.5% VAT increase and the e-Levy threshold removal will be presented to the House as Bills requiring parliamentary decision. The NDC Caucus has already indicated we shall be voting against these revenue bills,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.

The North Tongu MP has assured Ghanaians that the Minority shall discharge its duties with utmost integrity, good conscience, respect, and solidarity with the suffering Ghanaians they represent.

The work on the final three stages of the budget approval is continuing today and will end on December 21, when Parliament goes on Christmas break.