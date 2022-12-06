Mission Africa Bible Skills & Business College announce vacancies for young pastors, elders and church leaders

The Mission Africa Bible Skills and Business College invite applications from young pastors and pastors without fathers, Elders and church leaders having a keen interest in local and international Ministry to pursue a one-year Diploma, Bachelor or Master’s degree program.

All qualified and interested candidates are encouraged to apply through Email: [email protected] or visit www.Misionafricainc.org or before Friday 15th and 16th December 2022.

Interested applicants can call these telephone lines: 0543197995/020813088/0554116401 for more details.

Mission Africa Bible Skills & Business College is located at 21 Highway Spintex, opposite Kasapreko Junction on Spintex Road, Accra-Ghana.

The following are the course content:

1. To be trained in employable skills

2. ICT, & social media

3. Understanding foreign missions

4. Church planting in the 21st Ministry

5. Diaspora faith to success

6. Kingdomnomics and

7. Africa Presence in Genesis

Speaking in an interview after the announcement, the Founder and Principal of the College, Dr. Kodjoe Sumney explained that the course content was carefully selected to sufficiently equip graduates for the kingdom work.