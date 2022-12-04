Bono East Minister makes case for agricultural investment in the region

The Bono East regional minister Hon. Kwasi Adu Gyan has invited the private sector to take advantage of the huge agricultural potential of the region to create wealth and employment opportunities for the youth.

He made the call at this year’s Bono East regional farmer’s day celebration in Atebubu.

“The agrarian nature of the region offers unlimited investment opportunities for numerous actors such as producers, aggregators, processors, distributors and exporters along the various agricultural value chain such as maize, rice, soya, yam, cassava, water melon, tomatoes, mangoes and cashew just to mention a few,” he said.

According to the minister, the region has the potential to be the most preferred destination for agro processing companies and businesses because it has the capacity to cultivate 44,000 hectares of paddy rice annually, 100,000 hectares of soya beans in the minor season annually, 60,000 hectares of maize in the major season annually and 50,000 hectares of groundnuts annually.

“In line with government’s vision to diversify the structure of the Ghanaian economy by changing from the age-old practice of production and export of raw materials to value addition through processing and manufacturing, it is crucial that the private sector steps in to take advantage of the 1D1F flagship project and the enabling environment created to establish value addition companies and businesses to assist our farmers and fisher folks," he stated.

The Bono East Regional Director of the Department of Agriculture, Mrs. Cecelia Kagya Agyemang referred to the theme of the celebration saying this is key to a reduction in post-harvest loses and will ultimately culminate in increased incomes and better living conditions of farmers.

Five individuals were honored in extension, fisheries, livestock and crops categories with the overall best farmer going to Belidon Yaw Ningantor from Atebubu.

He took home one tri-cycle, one mist blower, 4 bags of NPK fertilizers, 5 knapsack sprayers, 5 boxes of aduanepa fertilizers and a certificate.

A delegation from the India-Africa trade council led by Dr. James Rajamani, CEO of Kingdom Exim graced the occasion and presented a cheque in support of the celebration.

The function was chaired by the Vice President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs Nana Owusu Sakyi III.