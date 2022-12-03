Atebubu-Amantin municipal holds third ordinary meeting of the year

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly has held its third ordinary meeting of the year in Atebubu.

Presenting his sessional address, the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu touched on a wide range of issues covering security, revenue, projects, agriculture and education.

The MCE said plans are far advanced to set up a military barracks in Atebubu with the proposed deployment of about 200 men before the end of the year in a bid to maintain security in the municipality and other adjoining districts.

On revenue he indicated that an amount of GHC1, 816,251.65 out of a projected total of GHC2, 000.000.00 representing 90.81% has been realized as at the end of October this year.

Hon. Edward Owusu enumerated some projects earmarked for next year which include the construction of a number of classroom blocks for various communities, a health center, two semi-detached staff bungalows and a borehole for Senti, rehabilitation of existing school structures at Atebubu and Jato Zongo and the provision of a 12 unit water closet toilet facility in Atebubu.

The people of Amantin will benefit from the construction of a zonal council office whiles a number of communities will enjoy potable drinking water from a total of 40 boreholes both mechanized and manual.

On agriculture, he catalogued a number of initiatives aimed at improving the wellbeing of farmers which include training in good agronomic practices, sensitization in new and improved technologies and agro products and emerging and reemerging animal diseases among others.

The house approved a fee fixing resolution, a composite budget, an annual action plan and a revenue improvement action plan all for 2023.