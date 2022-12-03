Anglogold Ashanti to sponsor regional best woman farmer

Anglogold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine has affirmed its commitment to supporting women involved in Agriculture in the Ashanti Region.

The mining giant in a bid to get more women involved in agriculture has decided to sponsor the best woman farmer category in eight (8) districts in the Ashanti Region as well as the Ashanti Regional Best woman farmer.

The Sustainability Manager of the company, Emmanuel Baidoo said the move is to boost women's interest in agriculture and contribute to local economic development.

The company, as an annual ritual, is also fully sponsoring the best farmer award for eight (8) districts in the Ashanti Region. The items include; eight 40 inches LED TV, 80 Machetes, 96 GTP wax prints, 8 Sunphosate Glyphosate Weedicide, 8 Knapsack sprayers, 8 motorized tricycles, 16 Wellington boots, 8 Brush cutters, 40 Keysoap and 8 Portable seed planters.

At a short ceremony to hand over the items to eight (8) District MOFA directorates in the region, Mr. Baidoo said the gesture is aimed at rewarding deserving farmers for their contributions towards the socio-economic development of their local economies to incentivise them to take up farming.

He added that the support which amounted to GH 375,694.40, forms part of the agricultural development program under the 10- year socio-economic development plan of Anglogold Ashanti which was launched in July, 2022.

The beneficiary districts included; Obuasi Municipal, Obuasi East District, Adansi Asokwa District, Adansi North District, Akrofuom District, Adansi South District, Amansie Central District and Bekwai Municipal.

Yeboah Asuamah, the Amansie Central District MOFA Director who spoke on behalf of his colleagues lauded AGA for consistently supporting Agricultural in the region.

He said the donations will go a long way to cushion the beneficiary districts during the farmers’ day celebration.

The 38th National farmers’ day will be held on 2nd December, 2022 in the Eastern Region. It is also expected to be held in all the regions and districts across the country.

The theme for the 2022 National farmers’ day is “Accelerating agricultural development through value addition.”