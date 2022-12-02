Don’t marry a womaniser, else you'll have to endure his lifestyle forever — Counsellor Oduro

Mrs. Charlotte Oduro, an astute Ghanaian marriage counsellor, recently advised women on how to deal with cheating partners.

The relationship expert advised women to avoid marrying men who show signs of cheating during dating.

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, the counsellor stated that if a woman marries a womaniser, she should be prepared to endure pain forever.

“There are some instances where it wasn’t intentional. But if you knew he was a womanizer and you went ahead to marry him, then be ready to go through everything that comes with it,” she counselled.

Mrs. Oduro noted that when a noticed her man has cheated, she should give him good sex and food.

She however indicated that cheating is a sin but women must be patient and investigate why their men cheated before taking action.

“When your husband returns home from cheating, let him settle, give him good sex and food. It’s not right for anyone to cheat. Yes, it is wrong but we have all done wrong so we should be human.

“Let’s think thoroughly before we judge. It’s not right to do it but let’s give people a listening ear. After paying attention and listening, you can detect whether their actions were as a result of a mistake, or it was deliberate,” she emphasised.