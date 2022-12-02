Ada: 2022 Youth Summit to be held virtual; youth urged to participate

Mr. Richard Kumadoe is the Speaker for the summit

02.12.2022 LISTEN

Virtual edition of Ada Youth Summit 2022 is set to come off on Saturday 10th December, 2022, according to reliable source.

The summit under the topic "Rethinking Leadxership and Youth Development for Community Development" is to help rethink, rebuild and restore Ada's legacy.

The Speaker for the summit is Mr. Richard Kumadoe, a Fraud Prevention Expert and a Security Consultant who have gained deep recognition globally for his depth of knowledge.

He has also contributed immensely to the well being of people in Ada West and beyond with his dynamic knowledge and experience.

Mr. Richard Kumadoe is also aspiring to contest the Ada West constituency seat on the ticket of the main opposition party, National Democratic Congress.

He is however, urging all indegenes from Ada both in Ghana and abroad, to join the discussions as to how to come togeher and work towards development of Ada without political or social differences.