Police clinical psychologists counsel Kantamanto market fire victims

The Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, November 30, engaged victims of the fire outbreak that occurred at the Kantamanto market in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fire which engulfed a section of the Kantamanto market was successfully put out by the Ghana National Fire Service with the Police providing security and operational support.

As part of ongoing Police investigation processes, owners of the affected shops were conveyed to the Accra Regional Police Headquarters where relevant details were taken from them.

During the engagements, Police clinical psychologists were on hand to offer psycho-social support to the victims.

Additionally, the Police refreshed the victims with food and water.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service, the victims have been handed over to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in line with disaster management practice in the country.

The police in its statement further extend appreciation to the National Fire Service and NADMO for the coordinated efforts in the management of the incident.

“We are grateful to the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery for taking time to visit the scene to encourage the personnel and also commiserate with the affected traders,” the Police statement added.