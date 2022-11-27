ModernGhana logo
Residents of Atronsu Ampenkro reject Community Mining Scheme

By Awula Serwah, Eco-Conscious Citizens Co-ordinator
The Sefwi Atronsu community organised a meeting on Thursday 24th November to register their rejection of the Community Mining Scheme, and to ask the Minerals Commission to withdraw mining licences issued for mining activities in Atronsu Ampenkro in Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai Municipal District in the Western North region of Ghana.

The simple message is that the pristine Atronsu stream cannot join the list of polluted water bodies which include Akombra, Birim, Bonsa and Tano river.

Atronsu stream is the community's source of drinking water and is described as "better than Voltic".

Eco-Conscious Citizens caused a sample of the Tano river to be analysed by CSIR. The report indicates that "the water is not suitable for potable use without treatment".

"We commend the Mampong Traditional Council for saying NO to mining activities on their land and protecting their environment.

"We cannot degrade the environment, pollute the land and water, destroy the livelihood of the local community and damage their health in order to "create jobs".

"Surely after COP 27, it is clear that climate change is real and we cannot engage in activities that damage the environment.

"Farmers Day is approaching. We cannot honour farmers with one hand, and degrade their environment and destroy their livelihood with the other hand."

