I’m back, let’s meet at my church on Sunday — Nana Agradaa to Church members

Nana Agradaa

25.11.2022 LISTEN

Evangelist Patricia Aseidu, known formerly as Nana Agradaa has announced her return.

The leader of the Weija-based Heaven Way Church was recently arrested for an alleged 'money doubling scam' (Sika gari).

Her church members, in multiple videos shared online some months ago, lamented how they were duped by their fetish priest turned evangelist.

Evangelist Mama Pat who was arrested met her bail requirements and is now out of police custody.

Speaking for the first time since her release, she commended the people who supported her, prayed for her and also showed her love.

She told her members and Christians who wish to worship with her to come to her Weija-based church on Sunday, November 27.

“Thank you all for your love and support and prayers God bless you all the time and will be live on Sunday at church, let's meet,” she said.