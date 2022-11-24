Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah confirms readiness to serve as Finance Minister

Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah

A former Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah has indicated that he is ready to serve in President Akufo-Addo’s government if his services are needed.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, Dr. Assibey-Yeboah said he would love to serve as the country’s Finance Minister.

“I would love to serve my country in whatever capacity that I am invited to, so why not, I will take it,” the former Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee said on the AM Show.

This comes after many calls on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove the Finance Minister.

Since the start of the year, there has been a continuous push for Ken Ofori-Atta to be removed.

The Minority in Parliament argues that the Minister must go because has been involved in mismanagement and fiscal recklessness.

In October, some 80 Members of Parliament on the Majority side issued a warning to President Akufo-Addo to remove the Finance Minister or they will boycott government business.

The NPP MPs have rescinded their decision to boycott the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presentation by the Finance Minister.

The Minority is however keen on having the Finance Minister removed and has assured the Ghanaian people that it will continue pursuing the Motion of Censure although the Majority has refused to support the motion to get Ken Ofori-Atta removed.