Elon Musk target ladies as he intends to buy Snapchat and deactivate all filters

Ladies may no longer be able to polish their faces on Snapchat as filters may be deactivated from the American multimedia instant messaging app.

The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, Elon Musk has declared his intention to takeover Snapchat.

The American billionaire has intimated that after buying the app from the CEO, Evan Thomas Spiegel and his co-founders, he will delete all filters—the magic used by ladies to beautify their pictures.

The business magnate made the announcement in a deleted tweet on Sunday, November 23, spotlighting that ladies should be ready to accept reality.

“Next I'm buying Snapchat and deleting all the filters. Welcome back to reality, ladies,” he tweeted.

Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown, all former Stanford University students, founded Snapchat. It has come to symbolise a new, mobile-first direction for social media, with a strong emphasis on users interacting with virtual stickers and augmented reality objects.