Maiden edition of GCTU Top 100 Life Achievement and Institutional Excellence Awards held

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has held its maiden edition of the “Top 100 Life Achievement and Institutional Excellence Awards” at the plush Mensvic Hotel in Accra.

The awards ceremony seeks to engage alumni of the University and create a platform to roll out initiatives and programmes to propel GCTU into a state-of-the-art institution of higher learning and to be the ICT hub in the West African sub-region.

Categories for awards at the event include Lifetime Achievement, Institutional Excellence, Special Awards among others as individuals and institutions were honoured for their deserving works in their respective professions.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Ghana Communication Technology University, Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa said the awards ceremony is aimed at bringing all alumni of the University on a common platform to discuss and deliberate on emerging trends in the tertiary space as well as introduce programmes, initiatives and concepts as part of the drive to adequately build the capacity of the university to new growth and development to enable it become a world-class institution of higher learning.

“Management’s vision is to transform the University into a silicon valley as well as the Las Vegas in Africa”, he said adding that it will take a collective effort of all stakeholders to achieve the big dream.

According to him, the University has gone through series of transformations indicating that it started as a private institution and grown into a fully-fledged public university through the scrutiny of players in the educational value chain through the passage of the Act 2020-act 1022.

He therefore urged all Alumni to be good ambassadors and commended them for excelling in their working endeavours. He again called on all to create a network to support the university, adding that the gesture will enhance all activities at GCTU.

In an address, the Guest Speaker, Dr. Daniel Amoah, the Group Executive Director of CH Group said knowledge and skills acquired at GCTU have helped transform and enhanced the academic growth as well as the development of the country and called all Alumni to exhibit the virtues and the values in the World of Works (WoWs).

According to him, knowledge and skills obtained in institutions of higher learning have also transformed the working environment and have impacted positively society, country and the world at large hence people must keep learning and be abreast with the new trends in career development.

“ICT have brought the world together and have turned it into a global village therefore all alumni must take advantage of it in all spheres of their working life," he stated.