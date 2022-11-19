Censure motion: Minority MPs not living up to high hopes; their arguments have been uninspiring – Prof. Gyampo

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has not been impressed with the arguments of the Minority MPs on the ad-hoc committee probing the allegations in the Censure Motion against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The 8-member ad-hoc committee made up of four Minority MPs and four Majority MPs started sitting last Tuesday and finally had the chance to hear directly from Ken Ofori-Atta on Friday.

Having followed proceedings, Prof. Ransford Gyamo says the Minority MPs on the committee have been uninspiring.

According to him, although the Minority raised hopes when it announced the decision to remove the Finance Minister through the Censure Motion, it is now failing to make a case for the allegations made against the Minister at the committee sitting.

“The Minority has been uninspiring because the things to say to censure a minister are not like a rally talk which will not be subject to scrutiny. The kind of things they said to raise hope of Ghanaians about the Minister’s sack was quite interesting. But the Minister’s interaction with the committee shows their issues were mere hard truths,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Friday.

The Political scientist continued, “The Minority should advise themselves because when it matters, they are not able to actively combat to satisfy those high expectations.”

Among the many responses Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta gave to the ad-hoc committee on the allegations against him, he denied mismanaging the economy and stressed that the accusation that he has been fiscally reckless is false.

Meanwhile, he has apologised to Ghanaians for the hardships being experienced in the current economic crisis.