Sacking Adu Boahen not enough; he must be prosecuted for corruption – MP David Vondee insists

A Member of Parliament (MP) for Twifo Atti Morkwa Constituency in the Central Region, David T. D Vondee has indicated that dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen must be investigated further.

According to him, the Minister should be prosecuted for corruption in addition to his dismissal.

Speaking to 3FM, David T. D Vondee insisted that by principle, Charles Adu Boahen and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should have lost their jobs a long time ago.

“These gentlemen should have resigned long ago. Right from the decision to go to the IMF, by principle Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen should have resigned.

“Sacking Charles Adu Boahen is not enough. He made a lot of money and a proper investigation must be made and he must be prosecuted for corruption. I hope the Special Prosecutor would be able to do a good job, fare mindedly and do proper investigation and prosecution on this matter,” the Twifo Atti Morkwa MP shared.

President Akufo-Addo sacked Charles Adu Boahen on Monday, November 14, after he was informed of allegations made against the Minister of State in the latest Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’.

In the investigative piece premiered on Monday, the sacked Minister of State is accused to have used the name of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for influence peddling to take money from supposed investors.

Twifo Atti Morkwa MP David T. D Vondee is of the view that this amounts to criminality and must not be allowed to slide.

“The sense of reasoning in engaging in that kind of communication alone is criminal. Is it not worrying that the vice President’s name is used to extort money from potential investors? It is a matter that Ghanaians should not let go away," Mr. Vondee stressed.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has referred the matter to Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng for further investigations into the allegations.