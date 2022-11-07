Bawumia was booed when he started talking about our economic situation – Hogbetsotso Planning Committee reveals

A member of the Hogbetsotso Planning Committee, Agbotadua Kumasah has explained why the Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was booed at the Hogbetsotso.

The Vice President joined the Awoamefia, Togbi Sri III, the chiefs and people of the Anlo State for this year’s celebration of the beautiful annual celebration.

Delivering his address at the event, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia called for the preservation of Ghana’s rich culture and heritage as a legacy to the unborn generations.

Although he would receive cheers, he was also booed by people gathered before he could finish his speech.

Reacting to the booing incident which has since gone viral, Agbotadua Kumasah disclosed that the booing started when Dr. Bawumia agitated the gathering by speaking on the current economic crisis and non-existent projects.

“When the Asantehene and Kwahumahene spoke, people applauded them. When he [Bawumia] started speaking, he talked about the unity between the Anlos and the Asanteman. And the people were enjoying and even clapping for him. But when he mentioned the economic situation that is when the trouble started,” the Hogbetsotso Planning Committee member shared.

Agbotadua Kumasah added, “He mentioned among others that they [NPP government] have built more airports, roads than any other government. And the people who were there did not see the roads, airports and universities he was referring to so that brought some agitation and it became very difficult to control the people because none of what he was saying has happened in the area.”