Mother who is fed up with life attempts to kill herself and two children at Nkroful

Ernestina Manso and her kids

03.11.2022

But for the timely intervention of her friend, a 23-year-old woman would have murdered her two children and herself on Tuesday.

The mother of two, Ernestina Manso, also called Maame Esi, a resident of Nkroful in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, tried to kill her two children and commit suicide because she was fed up with life.

On Tuesday at about 9am, the 23-year-old woman locked herself and her two children in her room and decided to kill the children and later herself.

She covered the first son of about six years with a cloth and tried to strangle him to death.

As the woman was in the process of committing the alleged crime, a friend of hers, Maame Adwoa, knocked on her door and so she opened it.

Maame Adwoa became suspicious of Maame Esi's behaviour because she was panting.

Maame Esi initially did not want to speak but later confessed to the friend that were it not for her knock on the door, should would have killed her two children and herself.

Explaining why she decided to do the unthinkable, Maame Esi said she was raped and got impregnated with her first child.

She said the case was reported at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Sekondi and the guy was asked to give her GH¢600 every month for her upkeep.

“However, when he brought the first GH¢600, my family members did not take the money and warned me not to collect it.”

She said “The guy, called Peter, later thought maybe he was not responsible for the pregnancy so he decided not to look for me again and I later gave birth to a son.”

She added “After some years, I found a new lover who was taking good care of me and had my second child with him.”

“My new lover later became sick and I had to beg his friend for money to buy medicine for him. My lover’s friend took advantage of this and had sexual intercourse with me,” she asserted.

She continued “I became pregnant after sleeping with my new lover’s friend and later when my new lover got to know of it, he asked me to leave his house.”

“Now I have two children with two different fathers and I am also pregnant but the one who impregnated me has also refused responsibility. So, on Tuesday morning I wanted to end it all,” she narrated.

Later in an interview, Maame Adwoa, Esi’s friend, indicated that when she woke up on Tuesday morning, something told her to go to Esi’s house to check on her only to find her trying to kill her first son.

She appealed to philanthropists to come to the aid of her friend who is currently staying with her (Adwoa) and offer her (the friend) the needed support to be able to cater for her children.

-DGN online