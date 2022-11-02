We must break free from NPP, NDC duopoly to liberate and save Ghana – Economic Fighters League

Radical Nkrumahist movement, the Economic Fighters League (EFL) has described the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the "beast" destroying the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 2, the movement says the two largest political parties must go if Ghana wants to break free from the years of underdevelopment in the country.

“That beast is the rotten NPP-NDC duopoly that has plagued Ghana for thirty years. The Economic Fighters League has always stood by the assertion that the NPP and the NDC are the same, and that both parties must go. To truly liberate and save Ghana we must break free of the pendulum in which we have been caught since 1992.

“We must #EndNPPNDCRule; that is the reason why our movement resolved to build the alternative to these two through conscious, consistent organising at grassroots level,” parts of the release from the Economic Fighters League read.

Meanwhile, the movement has confirmed that it will participate in the ‘Ku me preko’ demonstration being organised by Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu.

“In this, the Economic Fighters League will always applaud and support every effort made by Ghanaians to challenge the system, and as such we will be participating in the November 5 Demo taking place in Accra,” the release from Fighters add.