We must increase pressure on gov’t to remind corrupt politicians that Ghana doesn’t belong to them - Fighters

Radical Nkrumahist movement, the Economic Fighters League has issued a press release on the importance of joining the upcoming ‘Ku me preko’ demonstration.

The protest being organised by Lawyer Martin Kpebu is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 5, in Accra.

Ahead of the demonstration, the Economic Fighters League says it is in full support and will join the organisers for the march this weekend.

EFL share the view that Ghanaians must rise to remind government that bad leadership will not be entertained.

“Recent developments in our nation have underscored the fact that Akufo-Addo and his NPP cabal have become so comfortable in their stealing and capture that the voice of the People demanding accountability is often swallowed by his government’s impunity and contempt.

“For this reason it is important and vital for Ghanaians to increase pressure on government and the system, reminding these corrupt politicians that Ghana belongs to the People and that bad leaders can, and will, be disposed of,” the Economic Fighters League has said in a release.

The release adds, “In this the Economic Fighters League will always applaud and support every effort made by Ghanaians to challenge the system, and as such we will be participating in the November 5 Demo taking place in Accra. However, as we organise we must remember that while it is understandable, in moments of crisis, to focus on the immediate issues at hand in order to ensure survival, the political beast we face is one that has a long-term plan to dominate and deprive we citizens of our power.”

The simple motive behind the upcoming ‘Ku me preko demo’ is to protest against the hardships in the country and call on President Akufo-Addo to resign for failing the Ghanaian people.