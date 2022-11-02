Economic Fighters League to join Martin Kpebu's ‘Ku me preko reloaded’ demo

Members of the Economic Fighters League say they will fully participate in the planned demonstration to be organized by a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu.

They accused the government of engaging in thievery.

Martin Kpebu wants the president to resign over the economic challenges hence the planned demonstration.

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Kpebu announced; “Ku me preko demo for God and country. Let's join the ku me preko demo reloaded to force Akufo-Addo to resign.”

He has scheduled to lead the march on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7am.

In a statement on this, the Fighters said “Recent developments in our nation have underscored the fact that Akufo-Addo and his NPP cabal have become so comfortable in their stealing and capture that the voice of the People demanding accountability is often swallowed by his government's impunity and contempt.

“For this reason it is important and vital for Ghanaians to increase pressure on government and the system, reminding these corrupt politicians that Ghana belongs to the People and that bad leaders can, and will, be disposed of.

“In this the Economic Fighters League will always applaud and support every effort made by Ghanaians to challenge the system, and as such we will be participating in the November 5 Demo taking place in Accra. However, as we organise we must remember that while it is understandable, in moments of crisis, to focus on the immediate issues at hand in order to ensure survival, the political beast we face is one that has a long-term plan to dominate and deprive we citizens of our power.

“That beast is the rotten NPP-NDC duopoly that has plagued Ghana for thirty years.

The Economic Fighters League has always stood by the assertion that the NPP and the NDC are the same, and that both parties must go. To truly liberate and save Ghana we must break free of the pendulum in which we have been caught since 1992. We must #EndNPPNDCRule; that is the reason why our movement resolved to build the alternative to these two through conscious, consistent organising at grassroots level.

“On Tuesday 1 November we made contact with Martin Kpebu, the sole convener of the 5th November demonstration. The objective was to seek clarity on whether we have unity of objective, as organization without unity of objective is purely mobilisation, open to imposing motives and losing us all valuable time at a critical moment. Our position on the state of affairs was stated to him as follows: – The current crisis is a culmination of, among other factors, years of corruption and self interest at the hands of both the NPP and

the NDC, the rotten political duopoly birthed by the 1992 constitution.

“- This period has been one sanctioned and underpinned by the 1992 constitution, of which the NPP And the NDC are custodians. This constitution is an abrogation of the power of the

masses to the political establishment, denying Ghanaians the power that is ours by right. This constitution must be abolished and a new, People-centred constitution put in place.

– The NPP-NDC duopoly has deceived Ghanaians that change has and is happening, while instead exploiting the people's power for selfish gain. As such it is necessary that this pendulum duopoly is broken, in order for true and sustainable democracy to be established.

“-That is to say, Akufo-Addo and his NPP must go, yes, but so must the entire rotten system over which he is currently custodian. We can not mobilise for the removal of one and leave a vacuum for the other; we must prevent a cooption of this people's action by the NDC who, along with the NPP, are equally responsible for the crisis we currently find ourselves in. Mr Kpebu has responded positively to the above points, indicating that he has no political affiliation. The 5th November demo offers a credible platform for Ghanaians to put pressure on the current custodians of this decaying system. But as we stand, we must be strategic in how we act to save Ghana. We must not allow ourselves, in this moment of crisis, to be co-opted for the partisan interests of this NPP-NDC duopoly, the very forces responsible for the crisis we are in.

“We must be very clear. It is not just Akufo-Addo who must go. His corrupt NPP must also go. Their corrupt partner in crime, the NDC, must go. The figurehead of the NDC Mahama, must also go. The entire oppressive system and the constitution underpinning it must

go. Akufo-Addo and his NPP, like Mahama and his NDC before them, are merely the symptoms of and custodians over a system that must be brought down in order for Ghana to survive and thrive.

“And so, Comrades, we encourage you to join the November 5th Demo. But as you do so, remember that as we address the symptoms, as we tear down and uproot the custodians, we must keep our eyes on what will truly save Ghana: a system that serves the people under a #NewConstitutionNOW; a move by the people to organise and reclaim our power #Organise4Power; the building of a new, sustainable alternative.

“It is only in this that we will be able to ensure that Mother Ghana is never again plagued by the rot of Akufo-Addo and his NPP, Mahama and his NDC, and any other 'force' that seeks to claim the People's power for their own selfish interest.”

-3news.com