New KAAF University Rector outlines vision statement

The new Rector of Ghana’s first engineering-focused private university, KAAF University College, Prof Herbert Kwabla Dei has outlined six thematic areas for the development of the school into a world-class centre of academic excellence.

These include enhancing teaching, learning and research, staff recruitment development and promotion, the role of KAAF strategic plan, improving students recruitment and enrollment, promote the generation of internally generated funds and enhancing the school’s reputation all aimed at positioning KAAF as a place of choice.

Speaking at his investiture ceremony held at the main campus of the university, the 60-year-old agricultural scientist and professor of animal nutrition with over 37 years of academic career pledged to work diligently to lift the image of the school to greater heights.

According to him, it is his resolve to rigorously pursue the performance agreement he signed to make KAAF a tertiary institution that trains students and professionals that impact society positively and particularly to lead the university to charter as a fully blown autonomous university in 2024.

“My vision as Rector is to make KAAF a world-class tertiary institution for training students and professionals who will positively impact society’’, Prof Dei stated.

Prof Herbert Kwabla Dei called on all relevant stakeholders especially the management, staff and students to offer him the needed cooperation and support to succeed.

He also appealed to KAAF’s institutional mentor Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to assist in the recruitment of qualified applicants for the school’s Engineering Programmes including; Electrical, Mechanical, Construction and Geometric courses.

Appeal for Internet Connectivity

Prof Dei also appealed to government to assist private universities with internet connectivity and accessibility due to their significant contribution to the training of students and professionals in the country.

According to him, data released by the Ghana Tertiary Education Council (GTEC) in 2020/21 academic year indicates that private universities in the country absorb 15.63% of student population hence the need for support.

Chairman of the University Governing Council, Prof Kwame B. Omane-Antwi who presided over the investiture and administered the oath of office expressed delight KAAF is blessed to have the highly qualified Professor as its new chancellor who will aid the quest for a charter.

He called on all to support the new Rector to facilitate rapid development of graduate programmes to meet demand and attract strategic investment to KAAF for the collective good of all.

The founder of KAAF University College Mr Michael Aidoo in an admonition challenged the new Rector to discipline where necessary in order to achieve results.

Mr Aidoo says he is not a believer in practices but rather believes in improving and making every situation better through ingenuity and critical thinking.

He challenged the new Rector to be guided and think outside the box whiles expressing the hope that he will succeed in his new role.

KAAF was established by Mr Michael Aidoo in 2006 and become operational in 2008/9 academic year with five students as the first private engineering tertiary institution.

It currently has a student population of over 2000 pursuing courses in engineering and computer science, law, health and allied sciences and business administration and certificate courses.