Congratulatory message to President-elect of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva

Volunteers of the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) wish to warmly congratulate President-elect of Brazil, His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, on his election victory in the South American nation.

He defeated incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in the Presidential run-off election held on Sunday, 30th October, 2022.

The runoff occurred because neither candidate was able to clinch an outright victory in the first round of elections conducted on 2nd October, 2022. The Electoral Court is the body that is charged with the responsibility of organizing elections in Brazil.

We note that the Electoral Court exhibited a high level of maturity, responsibility and professionalism in presiding over the elections of October, 30 in Brazil. We would like to take this opportunity to commend the Electoral Court, the security personnel, civil society organizations and the media and the entire citizens of Brazil for reaching this democratic milestone amidst attempt by foreign powers to truncate the demand and aspiration of the Brazilian people.

According to final results counted, Lula had 50.8 percent, against incumbent President Bolsonaro 49.2 percent. Lula is set to take office on Jan. 1.

We believe that the incoming Government of President Lula Da Silva will work towards fulfilling election campaign promises in a country that is deeply pluralistic in which individuals and communities of different religions, cultures and races live in peace with one another. Such diversity necessarily means that in some moments they will disagree. A critical challenge for a free and democratic society is how to deal with these differences well.

It is not impossible to engage in meaningful discourse and come to agreement and collaboration on issues that concern the public good, while maintaining deep differences. Tolerance and respect for one another are foundational. We believe the peace, unity, progress and prosperity of the Brazilian nation matter.

We believe that a commitment to work with the indigenous people to save the Amazon region from extinction, as well as a deep respect for the environment and its sustainability for life abundance, are all essential components of a dignified nation.

The election of Lula for the third time comes at a time of crisis for Brazil. We believe the result from the presidential run-off election is a manifestation of the demand and aspiration of the Brazilian people, who believe in Lula as the right person to regain the trust and interest of the Brazilian nation.

Lula was born in Brazil on October 27, 1945. He is married with five children. He is

a founding member of the Workers’ Party (Partido dos Trabalhadores), established in 1980.

Luda was first elected President of Brazil on October 27, 2002 after a run-off election with 61.3% of the vote. He was re-elected in 2006 with 61% of the vote. He ended his second term as President of Brazil in 2011 with a 90% approval. He was once voted number one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

On January 24, 2018, a Brazilian appeals court sentenced Lula to 12 years imprisonment ostensibly for corruption and bribery, but which in actual fact was a political trump-up ploy to not allow the leader of the Workers Party to contest the 2018 elections in Brazil. In September 2018, a top Brazilian electoral court barred Lula Da Silva from contesting for re-election, after he had submitted the necessary paperwork to register as the presidential candidate for the Workers’ Party.

On 23 April, 2019 Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice reduced Lula da Silva’s prison sentence from 12 years and one month to eight years and 10 months, and on August 7, the Latin American country’s Superior Court overrules a lower court’s order to transfer Lula da Silva from a cell in federal police headquarters in the city of Curitiba, where his supporters have gathered, to a prison in Sao Paulo.

But on September 30, 2019, Lula rejected the prosecutors’ request to move him from prison to house arrest. In his quest for exoneration, he said that he won’t trade his dignity for his freedom.

On November 8, 2019 Lula was freed from prison after a year and half behind bars. On March 8, 2021, a Brazilian court threw out Lula’s corruption convictions on ground that there was no sufficient evidence to cease the freedom of the popular Brazilian politician.

On May 7, 2022, Lula announced his candidacy for the October presidential election. On October 2, 2022 presidential election Lula finished with 48.4 % against incumbentJair Bolsonaro’s 43.2%. Either candidate secured the fifty percent needed in the first round of voting.

The presidential run-off election was conducted on Sunday 30th October, 2022, in which the people of Brazil voted for Lula to lead the South American nation once again.

Brazil faces many challenges and opportunities. We affirm the commitment of President-elect Lula Da Silva during his campaign, to restore the lost dignity of the Brazilian nation and to work for the good of all Brazilians and to reconcile the divided nation, and focus on a shared vision for the greatness of Brazil.

We congratulate all Brazilians, those who voted for Lula Da Silva as well as those who voted for the other side; Brazil is one and should be indivisible. The democratic spirit imbued with the Brazilian people and their massive turnouts to peacefully elect their leaders, showed an active citizenship and this cannot go unnoticed.

We believe national unity and reconciliation will be a critical theme of the next Government and we pray for God’s Blessing and Support to accompany Lula Da Silva and his incoming Government in seeking the common ground that unites all Brazilians, and that is the dignity of the Brazilian nation.

As President-elect Lula embarks upon another journey, we wish to assure the incoming Government of Brazil and the people of Brazil and entire Latin America the unflinching friendship and solidarity of the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS). As a registered member of the Global Waste Cleaning Network (GWCN) in the United Kingdom, the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity look forward to be part of the journey for protecting the Amazon forests. And this, we would welcome the opportunity to have a branch office of our Organisation in Brazil.

Once again, we wish to congratulate President-elect Lula Da Silva of Brazil and wish him good health, long life, happiness and success during his third term as President of Brazil.

Long live Brazil!

Sender:

(Chief) Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

President of the Governing Council and International Executive Director

Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS)