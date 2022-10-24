Sucking of breasts by men does not prevent breast cancer – BCI President

24.10.2022 LISTEN

Ghanaian students have been advised to ignore inaccurate information that suggests that sucking of breasts by men prevents and cures breast cancer.

The advice was to counter some media reports on social media urging women to make their breasts available to their partners to avoid the disease.

The President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who gave the advice warned women not to compromise their health, especially with breast cancer.

She gave the advice during breast cancer education and screening at the St Monica’s College of Education at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti, on Friday, October 21, 2020.

The program which was attended by both students and staff from St Monica’s College of Education and St Monica’s SHS, was organized by National Union Ghana Students (NUGS), in collaboration with Breast Care International (BCI).

It was part of activities to create breast cancer awareness and education to celebrate the October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, urged students not to be brainwashed by such false education that has the tendency of affecting their health.

She noted that the best way of preventing the disease is to adapt to Breast-Self and Clinical breast cancer screening for early detection of lumps.

“Reports that sucking of the breasts prevents and cures breast cancer is force, ignore them. To me, they are trying to take advantage of your ignorance,” Dr Wiafe Addai said.

She stated that “Breast-Self Examination (BSE), clinical screening and mammography are some of the medically recommended ways to examine the breast. Adapt to any of this and when you find any change in breast, report it immediately for action to be taken”.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai also noted that the causal agents of breast cancer are not known, therefore attributing its cause to witchcraft and other myths must be ignored and stopped resortIng to herbal medicine and prayer camps.

“Stop resulting to herbal medicine and prayer camps because the disease is not caused by witchcraft. We are yet to find the cause of the disease. Live a healthy life; refrain from alcohol, smoking, fatty foods intake, the use of skin lightening lotions and creams,” she posited.

The Dean of Students of St Monica’s College of Education, Mrs Akosua Baah Ani-Agyei, on behalf of the staff and students thanked the organizers for such an educative programme.

She believed the education and the screening have informed their knowledge about breast cancer disease and promised to propagate the message to their family members back home.

Some of the students also thanked Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai for the exercise and her in-depth knowledge of breast cancer and asked her to frequently visit them for education and screening.