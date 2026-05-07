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Thu, 07 May 2026 Health

Mahama, appointees donate GH¢6.1m to Medical Trust Fund

  Thu, 07 May 2026
Mahama, appointees donate GH¢6.1m to Medical Trust Fund

The Controller and Accountant-General's Department has transferred GH¢6.1 million deducted from the salaries of President John Dramani Mahama and his appointees into the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as Mahama Cares.

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, disclosed this in a social media post on May 7, 2026, adding that preparations were ongoing for the release of an additional tranche.

He explained that the deductions were carried out in line with directives issued by President Mahama following the launch of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on April 29, 2025.

At the launch, President Mahama pledged six months of his salary to the fund and called on all government appointees to contribute one month’s salary to support the initiative.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu noted that the President later instructed that appointees who failed to declare their assets by the March 31, 2025 deadline would forfeit an additional three months of salary.

This means the affected officials are expected to contribute a total of four months’ salary, including the initial one-month contribution required from all appointees.

He added that the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department is still processing deductions for appointees who did not meet the asset declaration requirement.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund was created to support treatment for chronic non-communicable diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, cardiovascular conditions and stroke, as well as other medical expenses not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Parliament of Ghana passed the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill under a certificate of urgency in July 2025 and later approved GH¢2.9 billion to support the initiative.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the GH¢6.1 million transfer represents the first public update on salary contributions since the President’s pledge, adding that the CAGD will announce the date for the next tranche in due course.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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