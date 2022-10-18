Introduce investment opportunities in Yendi to Morocco businesses - Farouk Aliu Mahama to Ambassador

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has passionately appealed to the Morocco Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Imane Quaadil to facilitate an arrangement to introduce the vast investment opportunities in Yendi to the business community of Morocco.

According to the MP, “Yendi is a commercial hub endowed with vast resources, including vast arable lands for agriculture, skilled-youth, mineral wealth, human resources, tourism, and arts and culture. It has one of the best cereals and tuber produce which can meet the interest of investors from Morocco and other parts of the world”.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama made the call at the skills exhibition fair held in Yendi as part of the official visit by the Morocco Ambassador to Ghana.

The exhibition is a prelude to a planned establishment of a state-of-the-art skills development centre in Yendi by the MP and the Moroccan Embassy in Ghana for the transfer of knowledge, skills and exchange of technical cooperation.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation said, Yendi and its environs host a large percentage of iron ore in commercial quantity, ready to be harnessed to create the needed employment opportunities for the hardworking youth of Ghana and to boost the industrialization drive of government.

He expressed confidence that the bond between Yendi and the people of Morocco would explore issues of mutual interest such as sustainable agriculture, skills development, education, essential minerals, human resource, tourism, arts and culture among others.

The Ambassador said Ghana and Morocco have come a long way and that he will ensure that the Moroccan Business Community will take advantage of the business opportunities Ghana is endowed with, especially in the Yendi Constituency.

Ndan Ya-Na said the high rate of youth unemployment was a major concern to the people of Yendi which needs urgent attention. He attributed the youth unemployment to lack of skills development for the youth and low ICT education.