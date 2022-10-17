We will deal with grievances of striking University labour unions amicably – Education Ministry assures

The Ministry of Education has given the assurance that it will deal with the concerns of University labour unions in a peaceful manner.

The University labour unions including the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Senior Staff Association of Ghana (SSAG) and the Tertiary Association of Workers Union (TEWU) on Monday, October 17, announced an indefinite striker.

The decision to strike is to protest what the labour unions describe as the government’s unilateral move to vary their conditions of service including the payment of vehicle and fuel allowance.

Although a meeting was held on Saturday with the government, the labour unions say they did not see any sign of commitment.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Yaw Opoku Mensah stressed that the Ministry is keen on resolving whatever impasse.

“It is a good package we had for them and we are expecting to carry on within the coming days. But definitely, we have taken note of their grievances because it’s an enhanced package that we gave out to UTAG.

“Whatever be the outstanding issues our authorities have taken notice of and in the coming days we will bring finality to the whole conversation about the conditions of service of UTAG.

“So the country should be rest assured that we will deal with all outstanding matters amicably and have a peaceful environment on our campuses,” Yaw Opoku Mensah emphasised.

The leadership of the university labour unions want the government to issue a statement confirming the restoration of the agreed conditions of service.