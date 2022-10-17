You have served Asanteman well; may God give you continued strength – Otumfuo to Akufo-Addo

The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for bringing development to the Ashanti Region.

His Royal Majesty received the President at the Manhyia Palace on Sunday, October 16, when the President paid a courtesy call on him.

President Akufo-Addo called on Otumfuo during his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

Speaking at the meeting, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo, stressing that he has served Asanteman very well since becoming President.

Otumfuo further prayed for the blessings of God for the President to succeed in the remaining years of his second term.

“On the occasion of your four-day visit here, which has become a regular feature, I am happy you are here to commission and inspect the projects undertaken by your government for all to see that, indeed, under you, Asanteman has benefited.

“You have served us well and brought honour to Asanteman in the two terms that you have served as President. Therefore, I can only ask of the blessings of Almighty God and that of the ancestors for continued strength to serve Ghana,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II shared.

Speaking at the Manhyia Palace, President Akufo-Addo said at the end of his four-day tour, it will be evident to everyone that his government has given the Ashanti Region its fair share of developmental projects.

He stressed that some 32 separate hospital projects have been done in his time in addition to various projects in education and other sectors.