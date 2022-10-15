ModernGhana logo
15.10.2022 Headlines

Economic hardships: Things will be better in 2023; let's support gov’t – Sammi Awuku

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
15.10.2022 LISTEN

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Sammi Awuku has expressed optimism in the government’s ability to turn things around for the better in 2023.

According to him, there is no doubt Ghanaians are experiencing untold hardships just like the rest of the world.

After engaging the new leadership of the ruling New Patriotic (NPP), Sammi Awuku rallied support for the government to deal with the current economic crisis.

“I am hopeful the situation will be better in 2023… I never doubt the spirit of this administration and the Nation’s Optimistic Leader.

“To the Youth… this is definitely the time to also be a support system to each other and rally round the government as we navigate these difficult times,” Mr. Awuku said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

According to him, he has unshaken belief in President Akufo-Addo’s administration to bring Ghana out of the current difficult global economic situation being felt locally.

