Iron ore discovered in Oti Region – Regional Minister

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua G. Makuba, has disclosed that iron ore has been discovered in five districts of the region.

He indicated that the mineral was discovered in the Guan, Biakoye, Jasikan, Kadjebi, and Krachi East districts.

The Minister who was addressing the media in Accra on Sunday said the discovery would propel Ghana from its current state to a highly industrialized nation.

“I want to advise people in Accra to start looking for land in the Oti Region because what is going to take Ghana from our current state to a very industrialized nation has been found in the Oti Region and that is the iron ore,” he emphasized.

He noted that the Ghana Geological Survey Authority led the discovery of the iron ore deposits which is 55.22 weight per cent (fe) and of a higher grade.

“The government is determined to provide value addition to its raw commodity and would ensure that the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development work closely with the GGSA and the communities to ensure that full value chain is retained in the region and the country,” he added.

The Minister urged potential investors to come and make investments, pointing out that the region has untapped investment opportunities and potentials that can be explored.

“The Oti Regional Coordinating Council will provide enabling environment for investors to maximize their investments in the Region,” he added.