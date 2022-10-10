TEWU declares intention to embark on strike action with labour unions in the Public Universities

The Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU of TUC (Gh) have announced that they will embark on strike this week.

In an official release, TEWU stresses that it shares the pain of labour unions in the Public Universities in the country over the blatant unilateral variation of agreed conditions of service in the face of hostile economic conditions

According to the leadership of TEWU, its members will join all five labour unions in public universities to go on strike on Thursday, August 13.

“Leadership of the Teachers and Educational Workers' Union (TEWU of TUC (Gh) support and would actively participate in the intended strike action declared by labour unions in the Public Universities in Ghana with effect from Thursday, 13th October 2022,” a TEWU statement has said.

The statement adds, “We hope that the employer and all Stakeholders of Tertiary Education in Ghana will ensure a reversal of the directive that seeks to negatively compromise the Conditions of Service of Public University Workers in Ghana.

Meanwhile, TEWU is entreating members in Public Universities to be calm and look up to leadership for further directives in these trying moments.

The unions being joined by TEWU for the striker action include the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Ghana Association of University Administration (GAUA).

Below is a copy of the TEWU statement: