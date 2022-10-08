ModernGhana logo
Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly inaugurates Farmers’ Day Planning Committee

By Daniel Oduro-Stewart || Contributor
The Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly has inaugurated a 16-member committee to plan and prepare for this year’s Bono East region as well as the municipal farmers’ day celebration slated for Atebubu on Friday December 2.

Inaugurating the committee, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Joseph K.B Tang urged members to put their shoulders to the wheel to ensure the success of the two events which will be held together.

He assured them of the municipal assembly’s support and asked the various sub-committees to co-opt other members who could help advance their cause.

Eight committees namely: fund-raising, awards and exhibition, publicity, grounds and entertainment, security, transport, refreshment as well as inspection were put in place to kick-start preparations.

