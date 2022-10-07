E/R: Six passengers die in gory accident at Apirede; several others injured

There has been a horrific accident at Apirede mountain in the Okere District, Eastern Region.

The gory accident happened on Friday, October 7, 2022, at around 1:30 pm.

Atleast six people according to confirmed information from multiple sources died on the spot.

The accident involved a sprinter bus with registration number GY 1570-13. The bus from checks was carrying some passengers from Koforidua to a funeral at Aflao.

Giving his narration about the accident, a driver who bypassed the sprinter before the accident said the bus was overspeeding.

The eyewitness who identified himself as TT said he even signaled the driver of the sprinter bus to slow down and warned him to be careful because of the bad nature of the road but he did not heed the caution.

“The driver should be blamed, he was over speeding and I told him to reduce it but he did not even look at me so I was not surprised it happened. The car somersaulted severally,” the eyewitness said.

Five other persons are reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical care.