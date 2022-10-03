VIDEO: Heavy downpour claims one life in Koforidua

The dead body of an unknown person has been found after flood waters in Koforidua receded Monday morning.

The yet-to-be-identified deceased was found dead in drainage at sentimental near Oti Boateng Senior High school area.

The body was still lying in the drainage facility at the time of reporting at 6;40am.

Major roads leading to the Eastern regional capital Koforidua were severely flooded after a downpour on Sunday.

Flooded roads include the Effiduase traffic light stretch of the Koforidua to Bunso highway, the Abrewankwanta stretch of the Koforidua to Suhum highway, the Okorase portion of Koforidua to Mamfe Highway, and the Akwadum portion of the Koforidua to Suhum Highway.

The floods prevented vehicular movement for many hours creating gridlock until the flood waters receded at about 9:00pm.

Hundreds of passengers and drivers were stranded.

The floods were caused by the overflow of rivers and drainages on the roads.

Few drivers who attempted to bulldoze through the flood waters had their engines damaged.

Goil and shell fuel filling stations in Effiduase traffic light and Abrewankwanta roundabout, shops and houses were also flooded.

A mechanic shop at Abrewankwanta was submerged destroying dozens of vehicles under repair.

Due to the situation, commercial drivers traveling outside Koforidua doubled their transportation fares to cover the cost of using long winding deplorable alternate routes to their destinations.

The newly constructed bridge on Koforidua to Nyamekrom road which was serving as an alternate route to Suhum has also collapsed.