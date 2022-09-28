VIDEO: Heavy rainfall destroys properties at Bantama

28.09.2022 LISTEN

Urban flooding has become a major problem in many parts of the country due to its social economic and environmental impact.

The heavy rain which began early in the morning on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 flood some parts of Bantama in the Ashanti region.

Some unfortunate drivers were also held up by the rains, with the flooded roads preventing them from driving through.

In areas like Bantama, Atonsu and Tafo, the rains were so severe that it left some residents stranded after their homes were covered in the flood.

In some parts of the Ashanti region, flood seems to occur every year, which adversely affects livelihoods, properties, infrastructure, lives and renders many people homeless.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako